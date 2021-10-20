Shirley Adams

July 16, 1925—Oct. 14, 2021

ARGYLE — It is with heavy hearts that we report the death of Shirley (Richards) Adams, the last, and oldest, of the Argyle Richards girls, on October 14, 2021, at Wesley Health Care in Saratoga Springs, where Shirley became a resident immediately prior to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. She was born to Harper K. and Bessie (Brayman) Richards on July 16, 1925, at her grandmother Brayman’s home.

Always industrious, Shirley began her working career as a teenager pumping gas at the local gas station when not in school, a career that could have ended prematurely when she accidentally left the nozzle in a patron’s car who unknowingly attempted to drive away! However, the station’s proprietor, the late Porter Burgess, who referred to Shirley as “Mandy,” gave her a stern lecture and allowed her to remain in his employ.

Shirley graduated from Argyle Central School, Class of 1942, where she was involved in many extracurricular activities, which, by self-report, she enjoyed more than studying. Following fifteen piano lessons from a local piano teacher, she became a substitute organist at the Argyle Methodist Church, and her mother, who never missed a Sunday service, stayed home from Shirley’s debut believing that her daughter was not yet qualified to perform. It is noteworthy that Shirley continued in this capacity, as both a part-time and full-time organist for over fifty years, and her mother was once again able to attend church regularly! There were minor glitches along the way, however, as the church organ required pumping in the early days, and Shirley, still a novice, would occasionally forget to do this, resulting in the minister calling from the pulpit “You’ve got to pump it, Shirley!”

Lest Shirley is being portrayed as less than competent, nothing could be further from the truth. She was successfully employed in adulthood in many capacities, including at her first job at the Farm Bureau; as Village Clerk in Argyle; followed by Harold Katz, J.D.’s, administrative assistant; as a proofreader and editor at the Glens Falls Post-Star; and in the same capacity at Guy Printing Company. After supposedly retiring, she returned to work as a proofreader and editor at The Greenwich Journal and Salem Press under the watchful eye of the late Sally Tefft, which was Shirley’s favorite workplace by far.

In 1947, Shirley became the bride of Harold “Pete” Adams, who died August 9, 2010. They made their home on East Street in Argyle, where they raised their three daughters, each named with the initials “PJ,” for reasons never divulged. Their home was the site of many family picnics, as well as softball, croquet, badminton games and sledding enjoyed by neighborhood children in the village.

Shirley enjoyed her frequent role as “home room mother” for her daughters, as chaperone for countless school trips, and never missed a concert, dance recital, or athletic event in which a daughter was participating. She also enjoyed hosting an exchange student from Chile and introducing her to the joy of marshmallows!

Shirley was involved in town and village organizations, including Eastern Star and various church-related activities including several stints as Chairperson and Coordinator of the annual Election Night Dinner. She rarely forgot to acknowledge family and friends alike on special occasions, sending cards and additionally leaving a homemade cake on their doorstep.

Shirley is predeceased by her parents, Harper K. and Bessie Richards; her husband, Harold “Pete” Adams; and her sisters and their husbands; Naida (Donald “Bun”) McGeoch, Joyce (William “Bill”) Austin, Rae (Robert “Bob”) Baker, and Yvonne (Ike) Copeland.

Shirley derived her greatest joy from family. Her survivors include her three daughters: Paula Collins, Penelope LaPointe and her son Christopher LaPointe all of Greenwich, NY, and her daughter Pamela Blanchard (Robert) of Barnegat, NJ and their two daughters: Alison Meyer (Bryan) and their two children Leah and Brendan of New City, NY, and Kimberly Cheney (Nick) of Whitsett, NC. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children.

Shirley’s family extends heartfelt gratitude to Donna Peters, whose loving care allowed Shirley to remain in her home until her late eighties; the Evens and Bristol families, Shirley’s East Street neighbors who kept a watchful eye and were always available to lend a helping hand; Elaine Williams, N.P., Retired, and the entire team at Hudson Falls Internal Medicine whose compassion equaled their medical expertise; the staff at The Cambridge for the “best seat in the house”; the staff on 2 Springs at The Wesley Health Care Center, in particular, Beth and Chandler, who went above and beyond through the pandemic and especially in her last days; Kim Danio for her weekly hairstyling, coffee, gossip and boundless friendship and to all who faithfully sent cards and letters through the trying times of a “shutdown,” which kept Shirley upbeat and connected even when she couldn’t see anyone in person. We are grateful to all of you.

Calling hours were conducted on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY.

A funeral service was conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial was at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

The family requests that donations in remembrance of Shirley be made to Operation Santa Claus in care of Kim Humiston at Argyle Central School, 5023 Rte. 40, Argyle, NY 12809, the Argyle United Methodist Church or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY. To view Shirley’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.