April 30, 1936 — March 30, 2020
HEBRON — Shirley A. (Turner) Veltri, 83, of Hebron and formerly of East Hartford, beloved mother and grandmother, died Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by the loving embrace of her family at her residence.
She was born in Glens Falls, New York, on April 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore F. and Grace L. (Cross) Turner of Queensbury, New York.
She was predeceased by her true love of more than 56 years, Richard D. Veltri; her sister, Barbara Curley; and her brother, Francis Turner.
She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette “Bern” M. Veltri of South Windsor; her son, Daniel M. Veltri and his wife, Jennifer, of Marlborough; her son Carl J. Veltri of Robesonia, Pennsylvania; and her daughter, Victoria “Vicki” L. Veltri of Colchester; her brother, Theodore Turner of Queensbury; her sister-in-law, Mary Lofts and her husband, Dave, of Langston, Alabama; her sister-in-law, Betty Turner of South Glens Falls; her six cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Katlin, Emily, Luke, Grace and Maxwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was a loving mother. She loved yearly camping trips to the White Mountains and trips to Cape Cod with her family. She treasured her summers in Lake George, New York, and her beloved Adirondack Mountains. Above all, she treasured her family, spending much of her later years enjoying her grandchildren and watching their basketball, baseball and soccer games.
Due to the present health crisis, Shirley’s funeral service and burial will be held at a later date to be announced. Shirley’s family wishes to thank her hospice workers from Hartford Healthcare at Home and her aides from Home Instead who provided support for her and her family.
For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
