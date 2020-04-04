× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 30, 1936 — March 30, 2020

HEBRON — Shirley A. (Turner) Veltri, 83, of Hebron and formerly of East Hartford, beloved mother and grandmother, died Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by the loving embrace of her family at her residence.

She was born in Glens Falls, New York, on April 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore F. and Grace L. (Cross) Turner of Queensbury, New York.

She was predeceased by her true love of more than 56 years, Richard D. Veltri; her sister, Barbara Curley; and her brother, Francis Turner.

She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette “Bern” M. Veltri of South Windsor; her son, Daniel M. Veltri and his wife, Jennifer, of Marlborough; her son Carl J. Veltri of Robesonia, Pennsylvania; and her daughter, Victoria “Vicki” L. Veltri of Colchester; her brother, Theodore Turner of Queensbury; her sister-in-law, Mary Lofts and her husband, Dave, of Langston, Alabama; her sister-in-law, Betty Turner of South Glens Falls; her six cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Katlin, Emily, Luke, Grace and Maxwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.