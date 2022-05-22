Aug. 25, 1927 - May 4, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Shirley A. (Stewart) Howe, 94, passed away May 4, 2022 in the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on August 25, 1927 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Allan and Anna (Clark) Stewart. Mrs. Howe grew up on Baldwin Ave. in Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1945.

Shirley was married to Donald I. Howe on June 3, 1951; they enjoyed 43 years of loving marriage before he passed away in 1994.

She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls for over 50 years.

Shirley worked for Continental Insurance Co. as a supervisor in the Computer Operations Department for many years.

Her interests included walking (especially through the Aviation Mall and around Hovey Pond) with her close friend, Eunice Towne, golfing, bowling, traveling on cruises (Alaska, Hawaii, and several Caribbean ports) and an occasional trip to the Saratoga Racino. She was quite active socially and had numerous friendships in both New York and Florida. Shirley will be especially missed by her neighbors, Robert and Patty Bingham, and their sons, Alex and Adam, as well as the entire Schierloh family.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Donald, her niece, Janice Vadnais and niece-in-law, Ellen Howe predeceased her.

Mrs. Howe is survived by her nephews: Thomas Howe (Karen), Gerald Howe (Linda), and David Howe; as well as her nephew-in-law, Larry Vadnais. She leaves behind her grand-nephew, Matthew Howe (Jenna); and grand-nieces: Lauren Howe and Amy Pelc (Michael). In addition, Shirley also leaves behind three great-grand-nieces: Shannon, Melissa, and Amiya; as well as one great-grand-nephew, Henry.

At Shirley's request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. by Reverend Ali Trowbridge, pastor of the Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George, officiating. Immediately following, there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 81, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.