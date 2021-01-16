June 16, 1944—Jan. 14, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—Shirley A. Miller, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley was born June 16, 1944 in Chateaugay to the late Arthur and Leona Boyea.
Shirley married Robert “Bob” F. Miller on July 29, 1963.
She loved to go to Bingo, travel and spend time with her kids and grandkids.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert “Bob” F. Miller; father, Arthur J. Boyea; mother Leona R. Boyea; daughter-in-law, Mary (Cross) Miller, wife of John; sister Rose “Girley” O’Dell; sister-in-law, Sherl Boyea; and niece Gloria Grey.
Shirley is survived by her seven children: Robert (Paula) Miller of St. Petersburgh, FL, Kathryn Miller of Glens Falls, John Miller of South Glens Fall, Sandra Miller of Hudson Falls, James Miller and Theresa Monroe of Hudson Falls, Daniel (Mea) Miller of Queensbury, Jessica Miller of Ticonderoga; and “Bonus Daughter” Kimberly “Kim” Smith of Tullahoma, TN; 16 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; sister Janet (Dick) Harding of Queensbury; brothers: Jack (Joan) Boyea of Schroon Lake; Arthur (Frances) Boyea of CT; and James Boyea of Moriah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to St. Patrick’s Church, 12 St. Patrick’s Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.