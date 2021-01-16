 Skip to main content
Shirley A. Miller
June 16, 1944—Jan. 14, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—Shirley A. Miller, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Shirley was born June 16, 1944 in Chateaugay to the late Arthur and Leona Boyea.

Shirley married Robert “Bob” F. Miller on July 29, 1963.

She loved to go to Bingo, travel and spend time with her kids and grandkids.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert “Bob” F. Miller; father, Arthur J. Boyea; mother Leona R. Boyea; daughter-in-law, Mary (Cross) Miller, wife of John; sister Rose “Girley” O’Dell; sister-in-law, Sherl Boyea; and niece Gloria Grey.

Shirley is survived by her seven children: Robert (Paula) Miller of St. Petersburgh, FL, Kathryn Miller of Glens Falls, John Miller of South Glens Fall, Sandra Miller of Hudson Falls, James Miller and Theresa Monroe of Hudson Falls, Daniel (Mea) Miller of Queensbury, Jessica Miller of Ticonderoga; and “Bonus Daughter” Kimberly “Kim” Smith of Tullahoma, TN; 16 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; sister Janet (Dick) Harding of Queensbury; brothers: Jack (Joan) Boyea of Schroon Lake; Arthur (Frances) Boyea of CT; and James Boyea of Moriah.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to St. Patrick’s Church, 12 St. Patrick’s Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.

