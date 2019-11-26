June 29, 1939 — Nov. 24, 2019
GRANVILLE — Shirley A. Latterell, age 80, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 24, 2019.
Shirley was born in Raceville, New York on June 29, 1939, the daughter of Clifford and Marion (McClure) Crouch. She resided in the Granville area until 1984 when she moved to Paisley, Florida. She returned to Granville in 2005.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, celebrating holidays and had a love for crochet.
You have free articles remaining.
She was predeceased by both her parents; three sisters, Janice Stevens, Marlene Crouch and Linda Brown; and a brother, Clifford Crouch Jr.; and her husband, Merle Latterell.
Shirley is survived by her eight loving children, Tracey Sennett (Robert) of Bethel, Vermont, Kimberly Ottenburgh (Dick) of West Granville, Patrina Waterman (Marshal) of Newport, New Hampshire, Barry White (Nina) of Hampton, New York, Joann Corey (Dana) of Manchester, Vermont, Clifford White (Jennifer) of Hartford, New York, Carole Marsh and partner Harwood of Troy, and Vicki Kruppa (Robert) of Middle Granville. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Markie of Granville, Nancy Bassett (Ernie) of Hampton and Cynthia Crouch of West Granville; two brothers, James Crouch (Carol) of Middle Granville, and Fred Crouch (Sharron) of Granville and her Uncle Harold McClure (Evett) of Fort Ann, and Aunt Fran McClure of Fair Haven, Vermont; in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.