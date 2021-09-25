Aug. 29, 1938—Sept. 21, 2021

WHITEHALL — Shirley A. (Lane) Moricette of Whitehall, NY passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital. She was born on August 29, 1938 in North Adams, MA. She was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Jepson) Lane.

Shirley graduated from Whitehall Central School in 1957. She worked at the Silver Diner and then General Electric in Fort Edward. After retiring from G.E. she worked at the Big Apple Diner and the Captain’s Diner.

Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband James; sister, Janice; brothers, Robert and Stephen.

She is survived by sister, Mary of Hartford, NY; and brothers Dale Lane, Sr. (Eva Louise) of Castleton, VT and Barry Lane, Sr. (Priscilla) of Whitehall; children Kim Brown (James) of Clemons, NY; Kevin Guitar of Powell, OH; Stephen Welsh (Nicole) of Simpsonville, SC and Stephanie Moricette of Manchester, TN. Her grandchildren; Scott Brown (Melissa); Marc Brown; Sean Guitar (Alyssa); Shelby Gladd; Connor Gladd; Tiffany Moricette and Amanda Sheldrick; along with 5 great-grandchildren, Braxton J.; Leighton; Owen; Lane; and Braxton L., several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the Glens Falls Hospital for the care that was given to her.