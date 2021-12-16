Nov. 16, 1936—Dec. 12, 2021

CORINTH — Shirley A. Kingsley, 85, of Warren St., passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on Nov. 16, 1936 in Lubbock, TX, she married Robert Kingsley on April 13, 1954 in Texas, where the couple first resided before moving to San Bernardino, CA, where they lived for several years.

After Robert passed away in 2000, she moved to Corinth, NY, where she was currently residing.

Shirley was employed as a professional housekeeper and caregiver for many years in California.

She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, knitting, and canning, and was active for many years with her church Sunday School and vacation bible school at the Baptist Church in Woodland, CA and also at the Corinth Wesleyan Church.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Randy Kingsley; and two siblings, Benny and Joyce.

Survivors include four children: Ricky Kingsley of CA, Brian Kingsley of Corinth, Bruce Kingsley of MA and Teresa Anderozzi of Corinth and her fiance, Dennis Vedder of Burnt Hills; one grandson, Markus Anderozzi (Ieasha) of Yuba City, CA; two great-grandchildren: Lily and Emillio; and several cousins.

A Celebration of Shirley’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.