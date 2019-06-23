Shirley A. DeLisle

January 20, 1937 — June 20, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Shirley A. Whittemore DeLisle, 82, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Slate Valley Center.
Born on Jan. 20, 1937 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Ethel Gould Whittemore.
She was a graduate of Saint Mary’s Academy.
Shirley worked for many years at Native Textiles.
She helped take care of her grandchildren over the years, enjoyed crocheting blankets for family, playing cards and Cribbage, flower gardening, helping out family and friends and collecting porcelain dolls. She was known to be a very kind, caring and sweet person to everyone she met. She looked forward to her weekly phone calls with her brother and sister. She had a big heart and will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Anthony “Tony” J. DeLisle; and two brothers, Donald Whittemore and Clifton “Skip” Whittemore.
Shirley is survived by her children, Cheryl D. (Benjamin R.) Wills of Raleigh, North Carolina, Anthony J. II (Verna) DeLisle of Hartford and Lisa M. (Richard) Lashway of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Benjamin R. Wills Jr. of Boulder, Colorado, Christopher A. (Erin) Wills of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jonathan H. (Dana) Wills of Raleigh, North Carolina, Alexander DeLisle of South Glens Falls, Emma P. Lashway of Queensbury and Evan P. Lashway of Queensbury; her sister, Dorothy Robillard of Ocala, Florida; her brother, Scott (Gail) Whittemore of Hudson Falls; two step-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Jean; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; and St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Shirley’s family would like to thank Glens Falls Hospital staff, Slate Valley Center and High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion during her illness and final days.
For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
