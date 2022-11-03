Shirley A. Andrews

March 3, 1939—Oct. 30, 2022

GLENS FALLS — On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 Shirley passed away at The Warren Center in Queensbury with her loving family by her side.

Shirley was born on March 3, 1939 in Hudson Falls, NY to Gordon and Charlotte Walsh.

Shirley attended school in Hudson Falls.

Shirley was a homemaker for most of her life but in her later years also enjoyed chambermaiding at the Landmark in South Glens Falls before retirement.

Shirley enjoyed doing word searches, baking pies at the holidays, and was famous for her holiday dinner rolls and fried bread dough.

For the past 10 years, Shirley’s greatest joy was living next door to her granddaughter, Raeann, Raeann’s husband Roy, and her great-grandsons; Hayden, Thaddeus and Caleb. All whom cared for her while she was at home. Their time together through better and worse, meant the world to her. She will forever be remembered as a great woman who was mom, gramma or aunt to all who knew her.

Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years Bing, her parents, Gordon and Charlotte, her daughter, Kathie as well as all of her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lynn, Marie (Ed), Penny (Harold), Kay (Tim), and Becky (Donald). Her caregivers, including granddaughter, Raeann, Raeann’s husband Roy (Shirley’s “angel”), daughter Tracy, and granddaughter Kerri. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren: Matt, Jack, Jr., Mark, Nicole, Daniel, Jerimiah, and Gary. As well as several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Shirley’s request there will be no services or calling hours. However, there will be a gathering for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8 Spring St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would also like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at The Warren Center in Queensbury, all of whom went above and beyond to ensure Shirley was comfortable. The family will be forever grateful for Shirley’s absolute favorite duo, RN Karen and Aide Abbie.

To leave the family an online condolence visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.