June 3, 1962—Aug. 7, 2021

CORINTH — Shirley A. Allen, 59, formerly of Corinth, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on June 3, 1962 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Myrtle (Bosford) Allen.

Shirley attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She was first employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Glens Falls Hospital and then worked at Wesley Health Care Center for several years.

Shirley attended the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth for several years.

She enjoyed going to the rodeo and loved her birds and her dog, “Kea”.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two brothers, Phillip Allen and Andrew Allen; and one sister, Cheryl Allen.