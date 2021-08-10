June 3, 1962—Aug. 7, 2021
CORINTH — Shirley A. Allen, 59, formerly of Corinth, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born on June 3, 1962 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Myrtle (Bosford) Allen.
Shirley attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.
She was first employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Glens Falls Hospital and then worked at Wesley Health Care Center for several years.
Shirley attended the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth for several years.
She enjoyed going to the rodeo and loved her birds and her dog, “Kea”.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two brothers, Phillip Allen and Andrew Allen; and one sister, Cheryl Allen.
Survivors include three children, Leslie Allen, Jr. of Town of Day, Leonard Allen (Gretchen DeLong) of Town of Day, and Lehan Allen (Mike VanNostrand) of Lake Luzerne; her significant other, Robert Carey of Amsterdam; four siblings, Henry “Hank” Allen (Sue Willard) of Corinth, Cindy Buhler (James Hill) of Saratoga Springs, Glenn Allen (Christine) of Town of Day, and Lynn Allen (Alvin “Skip”) of Town of Day; 13 grandchildren, Savannah, Damian, Remington, Austin, Shyann, Trenton, Addison, Hunter, Jasmine, Kyle, J.R., Bryce, and Bentley; four great-grandchildren; one aunt; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her two special friends, Mary Ball and Cindy Luckey.
A Celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Steve Clark, officiating.
Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Mason and the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Shirley during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth.
