June 24, 1970 — Aug. 6, 2020

HADLEY — Sheryl L. Brown, 50, of Route 9N, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born on June 24, 1970 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Shirley (Sandra) Harrington and the late Charles Harrington. She was a 1988 graduate of Corinth Central School.

Sheryl worked at the Stewart’s plant in Saratoga for 29 years.

She loved swimming, hiking, the outdoors, bonfires with friends and had a special place in her heart for children and her French Bulldog, “Yogi”. She was dearly loved by her family and her large circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her father, and a stepson, Daniell Kruger.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley Harrington of Queensbury; her best friends and long-time companion, Paul Kruger of Hadley; her children: Erik Mosher of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Zachary Bourdeau of Corinth and Greggery (Lisa) Kruger of Hadley; one grandson, Andrew Kruger; siblings: Charles (Sally) Harrington, Jr., of Ballston Spa, Dean (Lorri) Harrington of Corinth, Amber (Pat) Morey of Corinth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.