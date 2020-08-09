June 24, 1970 — Aug. 6, 2020
HADLEY — Sheryl L. Brown, 50, of Route 9N, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Born on June 24, 1970 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Shirley (Sandra) Harrington and the late Charles Harrington. She was a 1988 graduate of Corinth Central School.
Sheryl worked at the Stewart’s plant in Saratoga for 29 years.
She loved swimming, hiking, the outdoors, bonfires with friends and had a special place in her heart for children and her French Bulldog, “Yogi”. She was dearly loved by her family and her large circle of friends.
She was predeceased by her father, and a stepson, Daniell Kruger.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Harrington of Queensbury; her best friends and long-time companion, Paul Kruger of Hadley; her children: Erik Mosher of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Zachary Bourdeau of Corinth and Greggery (Lisa) Kruger of Hadley; one grandson, Andrew Kruger; siblings: Charles (Sally) Harrington, Jr., of Ballston Spa, Dean (Lorri) Harrington of Corinth, Amber (Pat) Morey of Corinth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Masks must be worn while in the funeral home and capacity limits as outlined by New York state will be adhered to.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheryl’s memory may be directed to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.