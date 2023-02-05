1953—2023
WEST RUTLAND, VT — Sheryl Irene Baggenstoss (Latham) 69, of West Rutland, VT died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Sheryl was born at Glens Falls Hospital in December, 1953 to parents Robert and Marie Latham, Hudson Falls, NY.
Sheryl graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1973. She served in the Army for three years in Oakland, CA. She attended college on the GI Bill, graduating with a degree in nursing. She practiced nursing in the Sacramento area until her retirement in 2011. She and her husband then relocated to West Rutland, VT to be nearer her family.
Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robin Latham, Estero, FL. Survived by husband, Scott Baggenstoss, West Rutland; and son, Philip Munsil and wife, Meghan, Rutland; sister, Jayne Pratt and husband Daniel, West Rutland; brother, Irving Latham and wife Rosanne, Sheboygan, WI; sister-in-law, Lynn Bartlett, Estero, FL; and uncle Lee Comar, El Paso, TX. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews will miss her humor and great laugh.
Whether snorkeling and hiking in Hawaii or bird watching, gardening, kayaking and snow shoeing in Vermont, Sheryl loved the outdoors. Her most recent passion was raising endangered Monarch butterflies, releasing over 350 over the past two summers with help from her grand-niece, Olivia Pratt, West Rutland. Memorial gifts to the Rutland County Humane Society.
