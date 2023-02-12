July 20, 1951—Feb. 8, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Sherry L Billetdoux, 71, of Glens Falls passed away on Feb. 8, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her children, after a long struggle with COPD.

Born July 20, 1951 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Louis and Betty (Harder) LaRock. She was the third of nine children.

She was a student at Glens Falls City Schools, eventually getting her GED. Sherry worked at Glens Falls Hospital for over 25 years in many different positions; her most recent position before her retirement was in Central Service.

On Sept. 30, 1967, she married Joseph E. Billetdoux.

When she was younger, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards at her parents’ home every Sunday with family and at one time part of a bowling league. Sherry loved to read, watch horror movies, and play Pogo on the computer with her sisters and mother. She loved bringing her mother to karaoke, shopping with friends and family while stopping for lunch.

Her loving husband, Joseph E Billetdoux, predeceased her on July 24, 2009, along with her parents, Louis LaRock, Betty LaRock; her siblings: Betty Lou Laing, Sally Kelley, Ronald LaRock and Douglas LaRock.

Survivors include her children: Jodie (Rich) Steady of Hudson Falls, Joseph A. Billetdoux of Hudson Falls, Angelique (James) Harrington of Hudson Falls; grandchildren: Jessica L. Billetdoux of Hudson Falls, Roberto Ruiz of Rockingham, NC., Joshua (Tabby) Beck of Argyle, Scott Beck of Queensbury; great-grandchildren, Erica Beck of Hudson Falls and Tyler Brower of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by her siblings: Rodney (Connie) LaRock, Rosie (John) Wendell, Pete (Irene) LaRock, Lorrie (Dan) Hogan; In-laws: Jeff Kelley, Dottie LaRock and Peggy LaRock, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Our mother was a wonderful mother; she always thought of her children first and many times went without things, so we did not have to. She was the matriarch to our family, holding us together like glue. No words will every be enough to describe the amazing mother she was. We will miss her deeply but have comfort in knowing she is now with our dad, whom she missed beyond words.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

The burial and a celebration of life will be sometime this spring.

Memorial donations could be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.