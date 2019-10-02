April 15, 1959 — March 17, 2019
GLENS FALLS and OGDEN, UTAH — On the morning of March 17, 2019, under the quiet gaze of the Wasatch Mountains, Sherry (Arsenault) Gray, 59, died peacefully in her sleep at her family home in Ogden, Utah.
As a masters-prepared special ed teacher, Sherry's educational pursuits were a metaphor for her spirit; vibrant, curious, deeply generous, full of humor and very creative. Sherry's steadfast classroom guidance touched the lives of many children and their families at Pioneer Elementary School.
Sherry was also an expert skier. She was an instructor at the Deer Valley and Snow Basin Ski Resorts in Ogden. Sherry always said "I feel 12 years old when I ski. I can ski like the wind and I am also free of pain."
For God had given Sherry a special blessing. Rheumatoid arthritis had entered her life ten years ago. Sherry managed the debilitating effects of the disease through diet and leg exercises, and participated in many clinical drug trials. She was even able to ski both days of the weekend before she died.
You have free articles remaining.
Sherry was the youngest of six children born to Kay and Art Arsenault of North Creek. She grew up on the slopes of Gore Mountain and always had a dream of living in Utah.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Hunter of Ogden, Utah; daughter, Tricia of Avondale, Arizona; and son, Jon Hunter of Ogden. Siblings include Patricia Plaster of Brentwood, New Hampshire, Thomas (Ardell) Arsenault of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Gene (Anne) Arsenault of Johnsburg, Marylou (Phil) Young of Shaftsbury, Vermont and Bud (Karen) Arsenault of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She also leaves a special cousin, Eileen (Murray) Cederberg of Palm Coast, Florida.
A funeral Mass for Sherry was held July 31 at St. James in North Creek. A three-day Melton family reunion followed at the Arsenault Cabins on Loon Lake. Sherry's ashes were buried on the hillside there, overlooking the water where she loved to kayak and jump off the dock.
Sherry's favorite quote was, "To thrive in life you need three things... a wishbone, a backbone and a funnybone."
Goodbye to our Irish princess... We all can't wait to see you again in heaven!
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.