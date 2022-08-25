May 3, 1937—Aug. 21, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Sherry Ann (McCannah) Madison, 85, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was born May 3, 1937 in Ticonderoga, NY to the late Laverne and Wescott McCannah. The family moved to Corinth where Sherry completed her education at Corinth Central School.

She married Thomas Madison her high school sweetheart on September 10, 1955 and they were married for 67 years. Sher’s greatest accomplishments were many and her greatest one was raising eight children Tom, Terry, Tim, Todd, Colleen, Coree, Ted and Christine.

She was trained at Glens Falls Hospital and became an EKG Technician. After that, she worked at Wilton Development Center, Chambermaid at Georgian Hotel in Lake George and then took care of many children for working mothers. She should have received Mother of the Year.

Sher also had her own cleaning business. She cleaned businesses Pontiff Stewart, Bartlett and Rhodes Lawyer Building, Van Gard, Nemer Garage and Prudential Insurance office.

She was predeceased by her son Todd, her mother and father, grandmother and grandfather McCannah, stepmother Mildred, aunts, uncles, cousins and brothers Gary and Donald.

Survivors include her husband Tom; her children: Tom, Terry, Tim (Julie), Colleen (Harry Kahl), Coree (Tim Kahl), Ted (Nicki) and Christine (John Jennings). Sher’s sisters-in-law: Anna May Allen and Lorraine Madison. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sherry enjoyed her family, dining out, dancing, and traveling especially to Florida each year for many years. She sang in the Catholic Church in Corinth and played in Corinth High School Band as a drummer.

Her family would like to thank all of the nurses from High Peaks Hospice who took care of Sherry especially Pattie and April, also would like to thank Dr. Petracca and his nurse Peggy for their great care. Also Jeannie Brennen and Joan Gilligan who sat with Sherry, our neighbors the Bolton who reached out to Sher when she needed help, especially Teresa.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury at the convenience of the family.

If anyone would like to donate in her memory, please give to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 (Highpeaks.org) or to one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

