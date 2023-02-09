April 24, 1967—Feb. 6, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Sherri Lynn Pattee, 55, of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital after a long struggle with her health, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 24, 1967, in Tucson, AZ, Sherri was the daughter of the late Susan Reynolds.

Sherri was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. Later in life, she attended Adirondack Community College and then The College of Saint Rose, where she obtained her associate’s degree in criminal justice.

She was known for being crafty and would make anything and everything she could. Her many skills included making jewelry, crocheting, beadwork, cross stitching and working with clay, often times gifting items such as blanket and scarfs for her family and friends.

Sherri took great pride in her Facebook page called “The Little Room of Treasure” where she loved sharing her talents with others and selling her masterpieces.

Sherri was an authentic, genuine caring woman. She was loved by everyone she met, always placing their needs before her own. Before her passing, Sherri shared the following, “I just want you to remember the fun we used to have and that I love you all very much.”

Besides her mother, Sherri was predeceased by her stepfather, Michael Aubrey; her grandparents, Laura and Earl Bessette; and her uncle, Doug Bessette.

Survivors include her children: Amber Barrisford and her husband, Bobby of Queensbury, Zepplin Murphy of Fort Edward; her favorite grandson, Colin Barrisford; her brother, Scott French of Jacksonville, FL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who became family over the years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Memorial donations in Sherri’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

