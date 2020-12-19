Dec. 29, 1962—Dec. 16, 2020

FORT EDWARD – Sherri A. Guile, 57, of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. Born December 29, 1962 in Milford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Henry LaClair and Patricia (Joyce) LaClair of Queensbury.

Sherri graduated from Stratford High School in CT, Class of 1981, home of the Red Devils. On August 23, 1986, Sherri married the love of her life, Robert M. Guile at Saint Peter’s Church in Saratoga Springs, where they grew their family with two children Matthew M. Guile and Ashley P. Guile.

Sherri worked for her husband’s business, One Liberty Auto, in Fort Edward as the bookkeeper for many years, keeping up the family business.

As a young mother, Sherri was a stay at home mom doing her best with two children while also watching neighborhood children. She was a mother figure to so many, always helping others first and foremost.