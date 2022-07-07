May 10, 1938—July 4, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Sherman Emrys Parrott, Sr., 84, of Ridge Road, formerly of Catherine Street, Hudson Falls, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 10, 1938, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Ara (Parry) Beckwith and Orvis “Joe” Parrott.

Sherm graduated from Whitehall High School, attended Auburn University in Alabama, and graduated from Adirondack Community College.

Following high school, Sherm enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country. “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

On Feb. 9, 1964, he married Carol Sullivan at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They were married 58 wonderful years before his passing.

Sherm was the proud owner of Queensbury Motors in Queensbury, where the employees were like family. He later worked at Della Auto Group until his retirement.

Sherm always enjoyed reading, fishing, boating, NY Giants football, and a big bowl of Stewart’s Ice Cream. Once he finally retired after 51 years, Sherm spent much of his time tending to his garden and more time with his family and his best bud, Sparky.

He was very involved in his community, donating his time as Past President of Hudson Falls Kiwanis Club, The Hudson Falls Chamber of Commerce, Phoenix Lodge #96, F&A.M, Royal Arch Masons, Calvary Commandery Knights Templar, Oriental Shrine, Hudson Falls Board of Education, and the Glens Falls Country Club.

Besides his parents, Sherm was predeceased by his grandparents, Emrys and Elizabeth Parry. He was also predeceased by his sister, Karen Beckwith, sisters-in-law, Judy Dockum and Linda Beckwith, and step-father, Frank Beckwith.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Carol A. Parrott of Queensbury; his children: Sherman Parrott, Jr. (Patricia) of Wilmington, MA, Sharon Varney (Mike) of Queensbury, Shelly Boucher (James) of Gansevoort, Janice Casey (David) of Queensbury, and Julie Maynard (Mark) of Queensbury; his nine grandchildren: Mike Varney, Jr. (Staci), Matt Varney (Morgan), Cassie Schrammel (Tyler), Kelsey Boucher, Emily Boucher, Jason Boucher, Steven Parrott, Caitlin Parrott, and Emma Maynard; first great-grandson, Hudson Varney; his twin brother Ray Parrott; his brother, James Beckwith; his sister Jean Mead (Donald), all of Whitehall; his sisters: Patty Sikes, Gwen Johnson, and Bonnie Allen, all of FL; his brother-in-law Peter Sullivan (Mary Ellen) of Plattsburgh; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sparky.

The family would also like to send a special thank you to Lynn Keil, PA, Neighbors NY, Caregiver Support Initiative, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, and the compassionate staff on T3 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call on July 9, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, with a funeral service immediately following the calling hours at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY.

Pour a nice glass of Crown on the rocks, reach out to a friend and share a memory or two.

