April 24, 1950—Aug. 28, 2021

WILTON — Sherald Ann Salmonson, age 71, a resident of the town of Wilton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

She was born on April 24, 1950, in Teaneck, NJ and was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. Bovair and Vivian H. (Bombard) Bovair

Prior to Sherald’s retirement she was employed for several years at the Walmart in Wilton.

On January 31, 1970, she married the love of her life Gerald M. Salmonson in Argyle, NY. They shared over 51 years together.

She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Gerald M. Salmonson who passed away June 28, 2021; and her one brother Lawrence “Butchy” Bovair.

She is survived by her sons: Martin Salmonson (Sandra), Daniel Salmonson (Lindsey Merchant), Lawrence Salmonson, Brent Salmonson (Joline Greene); daughter Jeannie LaFountain (Jay); brother Jerald Bovair and his wife Jeanne of SC; grandchild Gerald Salmonson; step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and friends who will miss her dearly.