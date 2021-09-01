 Skip to main content
Sherald Ann Salmonson
April 24, 1950—Aug. 28, 2021

WILTON — Sherald Ann Salmonson, age 71, a resident of the town of Wilton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

She was born on April 24, 1950, in Teaneck, NJ and was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. Bovair and Vivian H. (Bombard) Bovair

Prior to Sherald’s retirement she was employed for several years at the Walmart in Wilton.

On January 31, 1970, she married the love of her life Gerald M. Salmonson in Argyle, NY. They shared over 51 years together.

She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Gerald M. Salmonson who passed away June 28, 2021; and her one brother Lawrence “Butchy” Bovair.

She is survived by her sons: Martin Salmonson (Sandra), Daniel Salmonson (Lindsey Merchant), Lawrence Salmonson, Brent Salmonson (Joline Greene); daughter Jeannie LaFountain (Jay); brother Jerald Bovair and his wife Jeanne of SC; grandchild Gerald Salmonson; step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and friends who will miss her dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held in Southside Cemetery, Gansevoort Rd. (Route 32), South Glens Falls, NY following the service at the funeral home.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

