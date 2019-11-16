Jan. 13, 1971 — Nov. 13, 2019 HOWELL, N.J. — Shelly Marie Flavin-Zisko, 48, of Howell, New Jersey, passed away of heart failure on Nov. 13, 2019.
Shelly, who was born in Troy on Jan. 13, 1971 to Bruce and Priscilla Flavin, was adopted by Frank and Audrey Troise of Jackson, New Jersey, at the age of 3.
Shelly was vice president and corporate secretary for William G. Moore & Son Inc of Delaware, a corporation well known for their supply of marine and rail materials to companies and industries such as Port Authority, Metropolitan Transit Authority (NYCTA LIRR) as well as customers throughout the entire United States and overseas.
She is survived by her adoptive mother, Audrey Troise; three daughters, Anastasia, Jessica and Sheayla Zisko; one son, Wayne Anthony Zisko; and one grandson, Damon Wickham; one sister, Sharry Flavin Mann; three brothers, George, Luke and Owen; a loving cousin, Dylan Marino, who helped Audrey to raise Shelly; a newfound niece, Alison Thompson; and numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She traveled extensively with her girls for cheerleading when they were younger, and was a loving mother and daughter. She was outgoing and vivacious, a people person who was always willing to lend friends and family a hand when they were in need. She loved doing things with her son and grandson.
The viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St., Freehold. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Aloysius Church, 935 Bennett’s Mills Road, Jackson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make A Wish would be appreciated.
