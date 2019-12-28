Sept. 2, 1937 — Dec. 25, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Shelia M. Haley, 82, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Marguerite (Winegar) Casey.

Sheila was a 1956 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

In 1966, she married William Haley in New Hampshire. They were married for 50 years until he passed away in 2016.

Sheila retired as commissioner of the Board of Elections in Washington County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She enjoyed politics, flower gardening and her pets, especially her dog, Shelby. Sheila was an avid Elvis fan. Christmas was a special time of year for her, she would go all out completely decorating her home and celebrating with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Francis Casey.