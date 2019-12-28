Shelia M. Haley
Sept. 2, 1937 — Dec. 25, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Shelia M. Haley, 82, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Marguerite (Winegar) Casey.

Sheila was a 1956 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

In 1966, she married William Haley in New Hampshire. They were married for 50 years until he passed away in 2016.

Sheila retired as commissioner of the Board of Elections in Washington County.

She enjoyed politics, flower gardening and her pets, especially her dog, Shelby. Sheila was an avid Elvis fan. Christmas was a special time of year for her, she would go all out completely decorating her home and celebrating with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Francis Casey.

She is survived by her five children, Cathleen Middleton and her partner, Billie Jo of Queensbury, Colleen Haley and her spouse, Marsha Rymph, of Hudson Falls, William P. Haley Jr. and his spouse, Angela Bascue-Haley, of Hudson Falls, PJ Haley of Hudson Falls and Matthew Haley of Hudson Falls; her granddaughter, Katrina Middleton of Queensbury; her nephew, Charles Casey; her special friends, Beryl and Les Allen of Vancouver, Canada; and her in law family from Fort Edward, Bobby and Pat and their kids, and Peter and Johnny.

Shelia’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelia Haley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

