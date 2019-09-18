March 12, 1954 — Sept. 14, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Sheila Rae Joly, 65, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sept. 14, 2019.
She was born March 12, 1954 in Regina, Saskatchewan, the daughter of James and Ethel (Nicholson) Brewington. Sheila graduated from Campbell Collegiate High School, Regina in 1972. She completed her studies in the nursing program at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, becoming a registered nurse. Her kindness, professionalism and interest in others was always recognized by her patients, co-workers and physicians. A career in nursing was the perfect fit for Sheila, as she found her own way to make a difference in the lives of others.
Growing up in Saskatchewan, she loved spending her summers at the family cottage at Lake Katepwa. This included many memories of time spent with her parents, brother, Jim, and friends at the beach, swimming and boating. Sheila adored horseback riding, and as a young girl, she spent hours at the stables near Regina caring for her favorite horses. She would later fulfill her childhood dream of owning her own horse in Calgary.
It was no secret that Sheila loved to exercise. She would often be seen on long distance runs or walks with her beloved chocolate Lab, “Chip.” She enjoyed bicycling, working out at the YMCA, paddling and hiking. One of her most memorable accomplishments was the completion of the summer and winter 46 Adirondack High Peaks.
Recently she developed an interest in attending local symphonies, plays and concerts with friends. She truly loved this community and she intentionally took advantage of all it has to offer.
Without question, Sheila’s priority in life was her family. Nothing meant more to her then her sons, Brett and Kyle. With two boys playing hockey, her effort and commitment was amazing. From early morning practices to travel hockey, Sheila always made sure the boys were ready to play, even tying their skates for them if need be. Often she would attend Kyle’s high school games on Fridays, and then on Saturday drive three hours to Potsdam to see Brett play.
Sheila will be remembered as a caring mother, loving sister and sincere friend. Her strength and independence will not be forgotten.
Sheila is survived by her sons, Brett Gregory (Judith Gibo) and Kyle James of Queensbury. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Brewington (Marina) of Invermere, British Columbia; nieces, Amanda and Elizabeth; and nephew, Cameron. Sheila was predeceased by her parents, James and Ethel Brewington.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Radloff Funeral Home, 136 Warren St., Glens Falls. Following calling hours, we invite friends and family for a Celebration of Life at The Elks Lodge, Cronin Road, Queensbury.
