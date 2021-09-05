April 29, 1952—Sept. 1, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Sheila Marie (Utter) Young, 69, passed away on September 1, 2021, at home with those who loved her by her side.
Born on April 29, 1952 in Alturas, CA, she was the daughter of Norene Garrison.
While growing up in California, Sheila enjoyed playing softball, racquetball, spending time with family and just sitting outside to get a little sunshine. Once she graduated high school, she branched out from her tiny town of Cedarville.
When Sheila moved out to Glens Falls, NY, she raised her children with as much love as she could pour into them. They spent many days together enjoying time with family and friends, learning about God, listening to some of Sheila’s favorite music, “the oldies”, and learning to play ball just like mom. But one of the most important things that Sheila would do with her children was to teach them to help others. It was just second nature to her. She was one of the most giving and caring people that one could ever hope to meet. From car rides to running errands to just being there to help out anyone, if she found out there was a need she would do her best to help out.
She became a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness and held on tightly to her faith.
Sheila is predeceased by her mother and brother Wes.
Survivors include her daughter, Andrea and her husband Adamm and their children: Savannah, Brett and Addison of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and her son Matthew and his wife Ambrosha and their children: Samantha, Maddox and Isabella; her brothers: Gary and Leo; and her sister, Evelyn.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.
Those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.
