Sheila Marie (Utter) Young

When Sheila moved out to Glens Falls, NY, she raised her children with as much love as she could pour into them. They spent many days together enjoying time with family and friends, learning about God, listening to some of Sheila’s favorite music, “the oldies”, and learning to play ball just like mom. But one of the most important things that Sheila would do with her children was to teach them to help others. It was just second nature to her. She was one of the most giving and caring people that one could ever hope to meet. From car rides to running errands to just being there to help out anyone, if she found out there was a need she would do her best to help out.