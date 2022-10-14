April 23, 1960—Oct. 11, 2022

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Sheila J. Doherty, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, 2022 surrounded by family following a short battle with cancer.

Born on April 23, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Florence “Flossie” Brown and Stanley Brown, Sr.

Sheila co-owned The Forest House with her mother and was employed by, the Dix Garage, Joyce’s Body Shop and most recently retired from New York State Department of Transportation after 22 years.

She enjoyed boating on Blue Mountain Lake, trips to Alexandria Bay and NASCAR races in Watkins Glen with her husband. She thoroughly enjoyed celebrations of any kind and most of all with family and friends. She had a kind and generous heart and always thought of others above herself. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Sheila married Robert Doherty on June 27, 1987, and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage prior to his passing on Dec. 18, 2020. She was also predeceased by her parents, a brother Richard “Dick” Potter and sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Locke.

Survivors include her sisters: Nancy Brown of Blue Mountain Lake, Peggy Irish of South Colton; brothers: Stanley “Ed’” Brown, Jr. of Indian Lake, Robert “Tom” (Sheila) Potter of South Colton and Donald (Kathleen) Potter of Blue Mountain Lake; her stepchildren: Robert, Jr. of Hudson Falls, Nathaniel of Keesville, Sean of Slingerlands and Meagan of Keesville; grandsons: Brenden, Liam and Logan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation.

Private burial will be in Blue Mountain Lake Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Adirondack Medical Center Hospital Staff, Albany Medical Center Staff, Blue Mountain Lake Rescue Squad, especially EMT Nick Wieland, family and friends, Michael and Patty Miller of Miller Funeral Home for their compassionate care.

Contributions in Sheila’s memory may be directed to High Peaks Hospice, 309 County Route 47, Suite 3, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

