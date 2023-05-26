Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 10, 1941—May 24, 2023

GRANVILLE/MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Sheila H. Knipes, of Myrtle Beach, SC and Granville, NY passed away at home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by the family she loved so much. Sheila was born in Rutland, VT on July 10, 1941, the daughter of Benjamin and Minerva Warren. She married Terry M. Knipes on Jan. 24, 1959.

Sheila attended Granville Schools and worked in several local businesses throughout her life. In her retirement she enjoyed the beach, traveling with her friends and serving on her HOA Committee.

Sheila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Terry Knipes.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years, Terry M. Knipes; her sons: Richard (Carol) Knipes, David Knipes; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Knipes; her sister, Rae Coombs; eight grandchildren: Samantha Knipes, Brynn (David) Shewan, Kristina (Tanner) Dewey, Terrence Knipes, Tyler (Nicole) Knipes, Bradley (Lauren) Knipes, Ashley Knipes and Andrew Knipes; and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Sheila is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. She had two very special nieces: Tasha Hall and Sheila Hensley whom she loved dearly.

As per Sheila’s wishes there will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held privately for the family at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Eileen Spinelli for her excellent and compassionate care, and also to High Peaks Hospice for their help during her last days. It was appreciated more than words can express.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

