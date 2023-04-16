Nov. 11, 1939—April 12, 2023

GLENS FALLS – Sheila (George) Blais was born November 11, 1939, in Lake George, she was the daughter of Nora Walsh George and Bernard George. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

She was a lifelong resident of Lake George, graduating Lake George Central School in 1958. While attending Lake George High School, Sheila was a member of the Girls’ Athletic Association and especially enjoyed playing field hockey. She was also a member of the cheerleading squad during basketball season.

Following graduation, Sheila worked for Dr. Robert Henry, DDS as Dental Hygienist.

She married Robert M. Blais in 1962 in Lake George and they had three children: Jeffrey (Debbie) Blais of GA; Jacalyn (Raymond) Geisel of Clifton Park; and Jennifer (Dave) Muncy of SC. Sheila adored her six grandchildren: Lily, Lucie, Gregory, Julia, Jordan, and Jeremy; as well as her three great-grandchildren: Elle, Mickie, and Sullivan. Sheila is also survived by her brother, Dan George (Erica Marks) of Kingston; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous dear friends. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, her father, numerous close relatives, and longtime friends.

Other employment over the years included real estate sales for Realty USA, a Receptionist for The Georgian Resort on Canada Street, and as a Sales Associate at the Carter’s Children’s Wear Outlet in Lake George.

She was a member of Business and Professional Women’s Club, enjoyed playing on the Lake George Women’s Bowling League and Tennis League.

Sheila volunteered for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild and more recently, for the Glens Falls Senior Center. Sheila was an independent woman who persevered through many challenges.

She was often referred by those who knew her best as having a great amount of “spunk”. She loved cooking, baking, and entertaining family and friends, something passed down to her from her mother, who loved nothing more than to have company over and gather around amazing home cooked meals while simply enjoying being together.

Sheila loved living in one of the most beautiful places on earth and adored scenic car rides, trips to the farmers markets, puzzles, board games, and spending time with family and friends. Until recently she thoroughly enjoyed participation in exercise classes. From the moment she woke every day, she would “buzz” around in continual motion. As one of her nurses aptly stated “Your mom is one tough chic.” Seeing the positive and relishing the day was her motto. Until the day she passed, she expressed her love and continued to smile.

Her proudest accomplishment was her dedication to raising her family. Sheila will most fondly be remembered for instilling the importance of the value of family and spending time together. She was always there for her children and grandchildren, who are left with many wonderful memories and the example Sheila taught by living with such strength, perseverance, and integrity.

The family expresses sincere appreciation for the exemplary care and support provided to her by Dr. David Cunningham and the staff of Tower 3 and 6 in the Glens Falls Hospital. Thank you all for the compassion and grace you showed our mother while treating her with the utmost respect. They also recognize Darah and Scott Todd for their dedicated friendship provided to their mom.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY with a Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Sheila in a special way may consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Albany, 139 South Lake, Albany, NY 12208.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury NY.