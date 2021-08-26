May 23, 1951—Aug. 24, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Sheila Ann Durham, 70, of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 23, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Lillian (Sexton) Stevens.

Sheila was married to her loving husband, Calvin H. Durham for 53 years.

She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her seven children and grandchildren. Sheila had a deep passion for her flowers, hummingbirds and her loved ones. She was the most selfless, strong, caring loving mother and wife that anyone could have the pleasure to know. Sheila was the heart and soul of this family.

Besides her parents, Sheila was predeceased by her son, Glen Durham.

Survivors include her husband, Calvin H. Durham of Fort Edward; her children: Calvin Durham and his wife, Barb and Dean Durham and his wife, Tammy, Bill Durham, Danny Durham, Sheila Eggleston and her husband Richard II, Nina Durham and Chris Ringer; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.