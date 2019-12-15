March 10, 1946 — Dec. 7, 2019
ELMIRA, GRANVILLE and EL PASO, Texas — Sheila Alma (Johnson) Comar passed from this life on Saturday, Dec 7, at her home in El Paso, Texas. Sheila chose to enter hospice care in October after a long battle with cancer.
Born on March 10, 1946 in Elmira, to the late Joseph and Pauline Johnson, Sheila grew up in Lake George and was the oldest and only girl in a family of seven children.
She attended Adirondack Community College and later earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from UConn.
Towards the end of a career in the title insurance industry and a move to Middle Granville, Sheila finally found time to pursue her passion for politics. Joining and then chairing the Granville and Washington County Democratic Committees, (the latter a position she held for 12 years), her hard work and commitment to the issues of rural upstate NY soon earned her numerous positions at the state level. She chaired the New York State Democratic Executive Committee and ultimately served as chairwoman of the entire New York State Democratic Committee. She was a delegate to several national conventions and voted as a member of the electoral college in 2012. She retired in 2017.
An amazing woman with a life force that lifted the people around her, she was an avid gardener and a loyal friend. She loved horses, the Beatles, her sheep, her family and UConn Huskies basketball.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lee; her siblings Robert, Jack (Debbie), Ralph, Roger (Gwen), and John Johnson (Gail); her son Scott (Maricella) and daughter Jennifer Comar (Greg); two grandchildren, Joseph and Lenora, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Joe (Polly).
A memorial service will be held this summer in Washington County.
Donations may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood,(plannedparenthood.org, Mohawk/ Hudson Valley).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.