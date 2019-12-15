March 10, 1946 — Dec. 7, 2019

ELMIRA, GRANVILLE and EL PASO, Texas — Sheila Alma (Johnson) Comar passed from this life on Saturday, Dec 7, at her home in El Paso, Texas. Sheila chose to enter hospice care in October after a long battle with cancer.

Born on March 10, 1946 in Elmira, to the late Joseph and Pauline Johnson, Sheila grew up in Lake George and was the oldest and only girl in a family of seven children.

She attended Adirondack Community College and later earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from UConn.

Towards the end of a career in the title insurance industry and a move to Middle Granville, Sheila finally found time to pursue her passion for politics. Joining and then chairing the Granville and Washington County Democratic Committees, (the latter a position she held for 12 years), her hard work and commitment to the issues of rural upstate NY soon earned her numerous positions at the state level. She chaired the New York State Democratic Executive Committee and ultimately served as chairwoman of the entire New York State Democratic Committee. She was a delegate to several national conventions and voted as a member of the electoral college in 2012. She retired in 2017.