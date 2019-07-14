April 5, 1936 — July 11, 2019
STONY CREEK — Sheila A. Zwart, 83, of Warrensburg Road, departed this world after a courageous battle with cancer to be with her husband on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Haynes House of Hope in Granville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 5, 1936 in Altamont, she was the daughter of the late John W. Jr. and Agnes (Secor) Van Eck.
Sheila was a paralegal for Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart and Rhodes in Glens Falls, prior to her retirement.
She enjoyed traveling, especially on the back of a Harley with her husband. A New York Mets fan since their first game in 1962, she would rarely miss watching them play, even during the rough seasons. When she wasn’t devoting time to her family, Sheila would adopt and care for a stray animal, wildlife included. She could always be found in either her flower garden or in her reading chair, enjoying the latest book of one of her favorite authors. A caring and selfless woman, she will be greatly missed by her family, whose needs she always put before her own.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Roland “Bud” Zwart; an infant son, James; a brother, Jack; and stepfather, Eldon Dingman.
Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Dawn of Lake George; sons, John and his wife, Jamie, of Mooers, Bob and his companion, Yani, of Queensbury and Jim and his companion, Janet, of Warrensburg; as well as five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Friends may call on Sheila’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A graveside service will be conducted privately in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Sheila’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Christopher Mason and the caring nurses at the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, as well as the devoted staff at Haynes House of Hope.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Haynes House of Hope in Granville or a local animal shelter.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
