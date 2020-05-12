× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

February 5, 1945 — May 8, 2020

INDIAN LAKE—Sheila A. Vitch, 75, of Route 28, passed away Friday evening, May 8, 2020 at the Granville Center. Born on February 5, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Laura (Sherman) Arsenault. She was a 1963 graduate of Indian Lake Central School and also a graduate of Albany Business College. Sheila started her career as a secretary at American Casket Company, then worked as a guide at Adirondack Museum. She also worked for many years at NYS DDSO as a caregiver for residents, as well as professional cleaner for the homes.

She married Robert Vitch on April 28, 1984. Bob passed away on April 18, 2014 following 30 years of marriage.

Sheila enjoyed traveling with her daughter, especially to Tennessee. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, which meant the world to her. Everyone who met her instantly loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a sister, Mary Jane Allie; brothers: Francis “Gene” Arsenault, Wesley Arsenault and her twin brother, Shirley Arsenault.