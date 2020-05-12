February 5, 1945 — May 8, 2020
INDIAN LAKE—Sheila A. Vitch, 75, of Route 28, passed away Friday evening, May 8, 2020 at the Granville Center. Born on February 5, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Laura (Sherman) Arsenault. She was a 1963 graduate of Indian Lake Central School and also a graduate of Albany Business College. Sheila started her career as a secretary at American Casket Company, then worked as a guide at Adirondack Museum. She also worked for many years at NYS DDSO as a caregiver for residents, as well as professional cleaner for the homes.
She married Robert Vitch on April 28, 1984. Bob passed away on April 18, 2014 following 30 years of marriage.
Sheila enjoyed traveling with her daughter, especially to Tennessee. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, which meant the world to her. Everyone who met her instantly loved her.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a sister, Mary Jane Allie; brothers: Francis “Gene” Arsenault, Wesley Arsenault and her twin brother, Shirley Arsenault.
Survivors include her daughter: Michelle Vitch of Indian Lake; stepchildren: Rick (Corinne) Vitch, Francy (Joe) Royer, Cathy Vitch, Julie (Bryan) Yohey, Stacy Vitch; two grandchildren: Erin Vitch and Michael Royer; three great grandchildren, Elynn, Addisyn and Angelo Lombardi; twenty nieces and nephews (all which were her favorite); several great nieces and nephews.
Due to the health crisis visitation and funeral services are private.
Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.
When the restrictions of social gatherings are lifted, a Celebration of Shelia’s life will be held at Byron Park at a date and time to be announced. All are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheila’s memory may be directed to the Indian lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842.To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
