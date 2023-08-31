Dec. 10, 1986—Aug. 26, 2023

FORT EDWARD—Shawn Michael D’Angelico, 36, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center, with his fiance and his grandfather by his side.

Born on December 10, 1986, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Lori (LaPan) D’Angelico and the late Gregg D’Angelico.

Growing up in Fort Edward, Shawn graduated in the Class of 2005 and went on to work many different jobs over the years. Most recently he worked for many years for the New York State Canal System and was very proud to be a Lock Operator.

Shawn was an adventurous soul. He loved anything that involved getting out and enjoying the fresh air: ATVing, kayaking, bike riding. There was not much he wasn’t up for.

He enjoyed his cats, especially “Kitten”, who was his baby. He also enjoyed and took pride in taking care of his fish tanks, bringing his dog for walks and had recently found a love for gardening.

He was a technology wiz, history buff, war thunder champion who was wise beyond his years; a web of information. Smarter than a whip. Always had the answers to all of your questions and if by slim chance he didn’t, he’d figure it out.

In his earlier years Shawn spent a lot of time boating/exploring with friends, memories in which he often spoke of fondly as well as countless amount of hours spent with his dad working on his beloved classic car and many other vehicles over the years.

In addition to his father, Shawn was predeceased by his grandparents, Guy and Gloria D’Angelico; his uncles, Gary D’Angelico, and Donald Lapan.

Left to cherish his memory include his fiance, Mariah Caputo; his mother, Lori D’Angelico; his grandparents, Lester and Janice LaPan; his fiance’s parents, Louis and Kathy Caputo; the large D’Angelico family of Fort Edward and many friends.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. on Friday September 1, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828. A service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

In honor of Shawn’s father, memorial donation can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828. To view Shawn’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.