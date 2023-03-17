May 3, 1963—March 14, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Shawn M. Flynn, 59, of Route 30, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home.

Born May 3, 1963, in Sidney, NY he was the son of Barbara (Hall) Flynn and the late J. Lee Flynn. He was a graduate of South Jefferson Central School, Adams, NY in 1981 where he had played on the baseball team.

Shawn worked for over 20 years as an electrician journeyman with I.B.E.W Local #910, in Watertown.

He was an avid Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed all genres of music and was a trivia whiz.

Shawn was predeceased by his father and a sister, Dian “DeDe” Roberts.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Flynn; sisters: Dawn Flynn and Dedra Flynn all of Indian Lake; nine nieces and nephews; many dear friends including: EJ Keegan of Tampa, FL and Ray Prevost of Adams Center, NY.

Friends may call Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 3-4 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. E. Paul Miller, officiating.

Spring burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shawn’s memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at stjudes.org using Memorial Donation or Gift with option to send cards to Flynn Family, 6249 state Route 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.