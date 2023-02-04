Jan. 15, 1938—Feb. 1, 2023

FORT ANN — Sharron Lee Wagner, 85, of Fort Ann, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Born Jan. 15, 1938, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John Adams and Pauline (Bennett) Adams.

Sharron grew up in Fort Ann and was a graduate of Fort Ann High School. After graduation, she worked for CR Bard, where she later retired from.

On Nov. 30, 1964, she married her late husband, Richard J. Wagner, Jr. Richard and Sharron settled in the valley of South Bay where they raised their three children. Her husband, Richard, passed away in 1995.

Sharron lived what you would call, a simple life. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events, especially the basketball games. She was their biggest supporter.

Sharron was known for her humor, her sassiness, her singing and her commitment to family. She had a big heart and she gave love to everyone she came in contact with. Sharron loved talking on the phone with her late friend, Alice. They would talk about the gossip that was going on in the valley.

Sharron was an avid reader. When the weather was nice, you could find her sitting on her porch in her rocking chair, reading a book.

Sharron had a side look — when she gave it to you, you knew she meant business.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Wagner, Jr.; her nephew, Raymond Cooper; her brother, John “Jack” Adams; and her grandson, Jonathan Lincoln-Lynch.

Left to cherish her memory include her sons: Richard Wagner and Christopher Wagner; her daughter, Paula (Augustus) Stevens; her grandchildren: Jeniffer (David) Fiorillo, Michaela Lincoln-Lynch, Sadi Wagner, Zachary Wagner, Blake Wagner; her great-grandchildren: Mia, Alexis, Memphis, Serenity, Maddox, Wyatt, Ryan, Jonathan, Adyson and Jordan; her late nephew; Raymond’s significant other, Tom Sadoski; her cousins: James Bennett and Judy Bombard; a niece, Alida Kahn; and nephews: Steve Cooper and Jon Cooper.

We would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Glens Falls Center for looking after Sharron for the past year.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2023 at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY 12827.

A burial will take place in the spring.