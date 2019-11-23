GREENWICH — Sharron Burgess, 72, a lifelong resident of Greenwich passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Rome, New York to the late John and Phyllis Shannon.
Sharron loved being a mother and grandmother. She helped raise her grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments. She was a straightforward friend to everyone she met, if she insulted you that meant she loved you. She loved games especially Yahtzee, bocce and “Oh Hell!”. She loved her crafts which provided others with joy, with her homemade afghans, cards, paintings, canned goods and gifts.
Cooking and eating junk food were good for her soul. She loved to make corned beef and cabbage, cookies, brownies, and black licorice all washed down with a beer. She was always watching football with her friends on Sundays and making her game picks. She loved camping and telling ghost stories around the campfire and canning her garden vegetables.
Sharron loved Christmas and this season will be especially hard for our family, but her favorite Christmas sweater vest will always have a place in front of the Christmas tree. We will miss “Bong Bonging” with you mom!
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John J. Burgess; and son Patrick “Paddy” Burgess; and sister, Patricia Ciulla.
She is survived by her loving children, her sons, Nick (Brenda) Marci and John (Michelle) Marci; her daughters, Shari (Randy) Marci, and Colleen (Roger) Burgess; eight grandchildren, Alexandria, Mackenzie, Nicholas Marci, Lauren, and Elizabeth Marci, Tyler Day, Cole Burgess and Allyson Burgess; her siblings, Michael (Judy) Shannon, James (Kathy) Shannon, Kathleen (Jonathan) Kelley, John (Jan) Shannon, Rebecca Mahle and Cynthia Torres; and many nieces, nephews; and her roundtable friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hill St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Edward Kacergius officiating. Family and friends are invited to the fellowship hall for a reception following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to a charity of ones choosing.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
