1939—June 8, 2022

SUMMERTON, SC — Sharron Ann Trackey Deyette, age 83, went into her heavenly father’s loving embrace on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Sharron was born in Glens Falls, NY, in 1939. She was raised by the late Lawrence and Blanche Trackey.

Sharron retired from General Electric where she worked as a welder for 30+ years. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed horse racing, bowling, dancing, reading books as well as playing pinochle with her friends and family. Sharron sponsored many children abroad and donated to many different animal organizations. She loved animals and spending her vacations at the ocean with her family. Sharron always helped everyone. Her generosity knew no limits, when helping her family and friends. Most of all she loved living in South Carolina because she loved the southern hospitality of the people here. Sharron fought a courageous battle with her illness. Sharron was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Sharron was predeceased by her husband, L. Raymond Deyette Jr.; Mother, Irene Daniels; brothers: Ward Trackey, Lawrence P. Trackey Jr. and Gerald Trackey; sisters: Dorothy Bradley, Alice Esmond, Mary Louise Trackey and Joanne Ferguson.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Sousis (Edgar) of Summerton, SC; a grandson, Caleb Sousis of Summerton, SC; two brothers: Earl Trackey of Hudson Falls, NY, and Michael Daniels of Queensbury, NY; and a sister, Barbara A. Ball of Glens Falls, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 607 5079 Alex Harvin Hwy, Manning, SC 29102

