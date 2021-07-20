 Skip to main content
Sharon Warren "Sonny" Harrington, Jr.
Feb. 3, 1942—July 17, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Sharon Warren “Sonny” Harrington, Jr., 79, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born in Bennington, VT on February 3, 1942 the son of the late Shank and Charlotte (Weber) Harrington. Sonny graduated from Cambridge Central School and went to work for Stanley Tools in Shaftsbury, VT in various positions retiring after 36 years. He then worked for Stewart’s Shops for a few years and then worked at Fisher Elementary School in Arlington, VT as a custodian for 8 years.

Sonny liked to go hunting and fishing. He also, along with his brothers built race cars and was a supporting member of the NRA.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Mike Harrington.

Sonny is survived by his children: Sharon W. “Buddy” Harrington, III of Hoosick Falls, Vicky H. (Buck) Noyes of North Bennington, Kerri Anne Harrington of Saratoga Springs and Jered F. (Ashley) Harrington of Cambridge. He is also survived by a brother, Raymond (Diane) Harrington of Eagle Bridge and Charlene (Mike) Nolan of Saratoga; grandchildren: Hartley, Montana, Katarina and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Rosewood Cemetery, Gannon Road, White Creek with Pastor Don Bowen officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sonny may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

