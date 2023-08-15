Nov. 30, 1945—Aug. 10, 2023

GREENWICH — Sharon Marie Erbe, beloved wife, mother, ma maw, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Wesley Healthcare Center in Saratoga Springs, with her family by her side.

Sharon was born in Cambridge, NY, to the late John and Rita (Burch) Duane on Nov. 30, 1945. She grew up in Greenwich, NY with her three siblings, who would eventually be lovingly known as the “Duane Sisters.”

It was in Greenwich, where she would meet her husband, Arthur Erbe. After graduating from Greenwich Central School and St. Peter’s Nursing School, Sharon would marry Arthur in 1966.

Sharon worked at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, excelling in the nursing field, and working as a Discharge Coordinator and Health Educator. In 1980, she graduated from Russell Sage College, receiving her bachelor of science degree with honors in Nursing. While at Russell Sage, she was a member of Delta Pi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, national honor society.

After graduating, Sharon went on to become a nursing instructor and Director at BOCES where she inspired her students with her kindness, knowledge, and professionalism.

She thrived on helping others, from volunteering at the Catholic Church and the Red Cross to helping neighbors and friends. She touched so many people and was truly a light, professionally and personally.

Hedges Lake was one of Sharon’s most treasured places and she took endless joy in sharing the camp with family and friends. Who can forget the famous “girls party” that she hosted every year at Hedges and the pots and pan parade? She cherished family get-togethers at 40 Washington Street, Gray Avenue and Barber Avenue. Family Thanksgivings and the Christmas Eve open house party were always favorites. Sharon and the “Duane Sisters” were always full of fun and the life of the party wherever they went!

After her retirement, Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling all over the country with Art and their rides together in the ‘62 red Corvette, but one of her greatest adventures was the epic trip to Ireland with her sisters.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Arthur Erbe; her sons: Jon Andrew Erbe and his wife, Kim, of Salem, NY, and Arthur Lackman Erbe of Easton, NY; sisters: Margaret Cronin, and Kathleen Brophy; grandchildren: Kaylin (Paul) Engelke, Tyler Erbe, Molly Erbe, Lucas Erbe and Jack Erbe; great-grandchildren: Laila Engelke, Paul Engelke, Blair Engelke, Andrew Erbe and Elizabeth Erbe.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Isabell Erbe and her sister, Joan Nolan Monroe.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Community Hospice and Wesley Healthcare Community for their dignified compassionate care of Sharon.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Church, Greenwich, NY. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, Main Street, Greenwich, NY 12834.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.