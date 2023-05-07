Feb. 1, 1934—April 14, 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Sharon M. Cote, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 14, 2023, with loved ones by her side.

Born Feb. 1, 1934, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Allan and Catherine (Wall) Taft. Sharon was a graduate of Glens Falls High School.

In 1953, Sharon married Richard James Cote in Glens Falls.

In 1983, she moved to Myrtle Beach, SC with her family.

She loved the beach, golfing, traveling and puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard; her son, Jeffrey Cote; her son-in-law, Keith Sheerer; her sisters: Sandy and Barbara; and a brother, Donald.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Reginald (Rosanne) Cote of Glens Falls, Michele Sheerer of Hudson Falls, Richard (Anne) Cote II of Myrtle Beach, and Suzanne (Denny) Moore of Jasper, GA; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Wimmete; brothers: David (Sally) Taft of Hudson Falls and Robert Taft of CA; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside ceremony with military honors for her husband, Richard will take place Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Grand Strand Memorial Hospital and Watercrest Assisted Living, both in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.