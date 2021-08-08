Sharon Lee Lantz (Spears)

Sharon was a graduate of Woodward High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated first in her class from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and went on to develop the rehabilitation standards for brain injured patients at Drake Hospital. She continued her nursing career working with the elderly at the Jewish Home for the Aged in Cincinnati and Hallmark Nursing Home in Glens Falls, New York. Sharon also served as the office manager for Dr. Andrew Garner in Glens Falls. Sharon loved Jesus, led with her heart and prioritized people. She made friends everywhere she went. She was a prayer warrior.