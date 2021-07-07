 Skip to main content
Sharon Granger
Sharon Granger

Sharon Granger

Dec. 31, 1943—July 1, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sharon Granger, 77, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with her family by her side at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Dec. 31, 1943, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward Potter Sr. and Marion (Rivers) Potter.

Sharon graduated from South Glens Falls High School, class of 1961.

On Sept. 10, 2006, Sharon married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Bill Granger at St. Michael’s Church with Rev. Robert A. Nugent officiating. They spent 13 years together until his passing in June of 2019.

She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, on the bereavement committee and Rosary Alter Society.

Sharon began her career at Rist Frost Associates then transitioned to the South Glens Falls CSD in 1979 as payroll clerk, retiring in 2005.

Sharon was an avid sports fan, she was a regular at many South High games. She loved going to “hockey”—holding season tickets for both the Red Wings and Thunder. She loved watching March Madness, but unquestionably her favorite sporting events were those played by her nieces and nephews. It was rare for her to miss a game!

In retirement Sharon enjoyed playing Bunco, regular lunches with the “office girls” as well as volunteering at Glens Falls Hospital and the Marathon Dance snack bar. Her most favorite memories were those attending family celebrations.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Sharon was predeceased by her brothers, Edward H. Potter Jr. and his wife, Helen “Honey”, Richard F. Potter SR., and his wife, Susan, John H. “Jack” Potter and his wife, Rosmarie “Re”; her nephews-in-law, Mike Polidore and Paul Synder.

Left to cherish her memory include her sister, Karen Potter; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Funeral Mass will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the church.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to Strength in Numbers c/o Jayne Snyder, 4 Kimberly Lane, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or at https://strengthinnumberspas.wixsite.com/website-1 .

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Sharon’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

