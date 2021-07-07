Dec. 31, 1943—July 1, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sharon Granger, 77, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with her family by her side at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Dec. 31, 1943, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward Potter Sr. and Marion (Rivers) Potter.

Sharon graduated from South Glens Falls High School, class of 1961.

On Sept. 10, 2006, Sharon married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Bill Granger at St. Michael’s Church with Rev. Robert A. Nugent officiating. They spent 13 years together until his passing in June of 2019.

She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, on the bereavement committee and Rosary Alter Society.

Sharon began her career at Rist Frost Associates then transitioned to the South Glens Falls CSD in 1979 as payroll clerk, retiring in 2005.