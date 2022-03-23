March 31, 1946—March 19, 2022

FORT EDWARDS — Sharon F. Rivers, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Born March 31, 1946 in Saranac Lake, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Erika (Ransom) Duso.

Sharon graduated from Elizabethtown High School, and then enlisted in the United States Army where she proudly served her country in the Vietnam War. It was during this service that she discovered a passion for nursing, and upon receiving an honorable discharge, she completed her RN Certificate and started her career at Glens Falls Hospital.

On May 21, 1982, she married her soulmate, Harry. M. Rivers and together they raised their family until his passing in 2009.

Sharon enjoyed car rides, crocheting, camping, and Bingo. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 574. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her close family and friends, and her cuddle time with her three dogs: FeFe, Bear, and Baby Girl and her great-grandbabies, Gary “#3” and Avery.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Sharon was predeceased by her brother Stephen Duso.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Jon (Amy) Harrell, Cindy (Joe) Locke, and Harry (Susan) Rivers; her grandchildren: Erika (Glen), Amanda, Jon, Jr., Michael (Pamela), Christopher (Allison), Andrew (Tiffany), Katie, Samantha (Daniel), Alex, Haylie-Morgan (Andrew), Zada, and Anthony “Beast”; as well as her great-grandchildren: Gabe, Aiden, Charlie, Jamison, Jarick, Delicia, TyTy, Brayton, Gavin, Kelsie, Chloe, McKenna, Gary “#3”, Avery “Sassy-pants”, Brady, Liam, and Arya.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at 291 State Route 197, Fort Edward, NY.

Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.