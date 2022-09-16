Sharon D. Morrison

Jan. 15, 1950-Sept. 14, 2022

CAMBRIDGE-Sharon D. Morrison, 72, a life-long Cambridge resident, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She died in the early morning hours at her home surrounded by her daughters and (Her Bill), as she called him. Sharon died after a short battle with cancer at the home, she and Bill shared. Sharon was the beloved Mother, Amazing Mae Mae, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many.

Born on January 15, 1950, at Bennington Hospital, she is the daughter of Isabelle and Francis Moon. Sharon had various jobs over the years but nothing more important to her than being a Mother and Grandmother.

Sharon will be remembered for her fierce love for her family and friends, her love for the Lord, her friendly personality, her big smile, her love for life, her willingness to help others, her caring nature and her compassion for others.

Sharon was a devout Christian with an unbreakable faith. She carried her faith with her no matter what life threw at her. She survived Breast Cancer in 2021 and was thrilled to have more time with her family. She called herself Mae Mae Strong. Over the years she was a leader of the Red Hatters, She loved being on the beach or near any body of water, She loved to listen to the waves crash and have her feet in the sand, She also enjoyed ceramics, sewing and crafts of any kind, but most importantly spending time with her family.

Sharon is survived by her daughters: Bonnie (Tim) Hackett of Virginia Beach, Shari Peters-Dupras of Cambridge, Tiffany (Michael) Benson of Eagle Bridge, Tenneale (Sean) Cossey of Cambridge; her significant: other William Peters; His two children, two step-daughters, 16 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her parents Isabelle and Francis Moon, a sister Valerie Bellrose, a nephew and her beloved dog Bella and cat Petee.

Sharon is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 40 years, W. Howard Morrison and her sister, Bonnie (Chubby) Moon.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service conducted by Pastor Jim Bartholomew of Cornerstone East, on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, 81 East Main Street, Cambridge starting at 4:00 p.m.

A life celebration gathering will follow at Cornerstone East (the Cambridge Food Pantry) 59 South Park Street, Cambridge. We look forward to you sharing your stories with us at the life celebration following the funeral service.

