Oct. 7, 1942—April 14, 2023

COLCHESTER, CT — Sharon C. Sloan, 80, of Colchester, CT passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, CT.

Sharon was born in Granville, NY on Oct. 7, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Lyndus and Charlotte Saunders. Sharon attended Cambridge Central School and worked at Mary McClellan Hospital.

After marriage, she was a loving housewife living in New York, Virginia and Connecticut. Sharon loved flowers, reading, and collecting many dolls and figurines.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Saunders. Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gene Sloan; her brothers: Keith Saunders of Greenwich, NY and Chad Saunders of Cambridge, NY; and her sister, Holly Boice of Cambridge, NY.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Cambridge, NY. Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 to help fight kidney disease.