Aug. 23, 1942—Sept. 26, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Sharon Bird, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in her home with husband Lorrin and daughter Colleen by her side.
She was born in Glens Falls, NY on Aug. 23, 1942, the daughter of Helen (Morphis) and John Allen.
Sharon was an avid reader of Mary Higgins Clark books. She enjoyed going to yard sales and collected Peterboro baskets, Boyds Bears and Willow Tree Angels.
She lived her dream in Hampton Beach, NH and truly loved living close to the ocean.
Sharon was predeceased by her first husband Clarence Carlton, sons James Arthur Carlton and Andrew James Carlton and her granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth.
Left to cherish the memory of Sharon is her loving husband, Lorrin Bird; her children: Clarence (Betty) Carlton IV of Glens Falls. Louis Carlton of Hudson Falls, daughter Keeley (David) Zack of South Glens Falls, Colleen Carlton of Glens Falls; she is also survived by her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 with the service to follow from 11:30 a.m.-noon.
For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.