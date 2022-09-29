Aug. 23, 1942—Sept. 26, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Sharon Bird, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in her home with husband Lorrin and daughter Colleen by her side.

She was born in Glens Falls, NY on Aug. 23, 1942, the daughter of Helen (Morphis) and John Allen.

Sharon was an avid reader of Mary Higgins Clark books. She enjoyed going to yard sales and collected Peterboro baskets, Boyds Bears and Willow Tree Angels.

She lived her dream in Hampton Beach, NH and truly loved living close to the ocean.

Sharon was predeceased by her first husband Clarence Carlton, sons James Arthur Carlton and Andrew James Carlton and her granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth.

Left to cherish the memory of Sharon is her loving husband, Lorrin Bird; her children: Clarence (Betty) Carlton IV of Glens Falls. Louis Carlton of Hudson Falls, daughter Keeley (David) Zack of South Glens Falls, Colleen Carlton of Glens Falls; she is also survived by her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 with the service to follow from 11:30 a.m.-noon.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.