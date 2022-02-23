April 19, 1952—Feb. 10, 2022
NORTH CREEK — On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, Sharon Ann Hyde of North Creek, NY passed away at home, surrounded by her children.
An incredible artist (especially watercolor paintings), writer, and gardener, Sharon was always proud of her accomplishment of being a mother.
Mom often commented that at an early age she knew how many kids she would have, what their names would be, and even what they would look like.
Sharon is survived by her six kids: Jason, Jennifer, Adam, Emily, Isaac, and Sarah; as well as her six grandchildren: Eden, Finn, Xavier, Max, Sawyer, and Elle.
A great Mom to her children, a second Mom to many, and a good friend to countless, she will be forever missed.
A Celebration of our Mom’s life will be held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 from noon until 4 p.m. at Basil & Wick’s in North Creek, NY.
