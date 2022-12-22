May 4, 1950—Dec. 16, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Sharon A. Vannier-Charbonneau, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born May 4, 1950, in Albany, she was the daughter of Carol (Palmer) Vannier and the late Joseph J. Vannier.

Sharon was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1968. She spent more than 20 years with WHBI School in Queensbury as a cleaner.

Her faith was very important to her. She attended Calvary’s Family Life Center in Glens Falls for many years and loved being around her church family.

She had many other enjoyments, especially spending time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her father, Sharon was predeceased by her grandparents, Ernest and Edith Vannier and her cat, Snickers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Shannon Charbonneau of Queensbury and Chris Vannier of South Glens Falls; her mother, Carol Vannier of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Jake Hunke of Whitehall, and Preston Jones, Braydon and Rome Norton, all of Glens Falls; sisters: Kim (Mike) Gillis, Susan Vannier, Linda Vannier and Joann Vannier; brother, Peter (Susan) Vannier; her cat, Milo; also, many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bill Harrington of Calvary’s Family Life Center, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses, staff, and caregivers for their compassionate care given to Sharon, and a very special thank you to Sharon’s church family for their prayers and loving support.

In loving memory of Sharon, contributions may be made to Calvary’s Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.