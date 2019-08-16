Oct. 22, 1939 — Aug. 14, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Sharon A. (Quinlan) Simmons, 79, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side.
Born on Oct. 22, 1939 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Antoinette (St. John) Quinlan.
Sharon attended Hudson Falls High School. She met William “Bill” Simmons Jr. and they were married on Oct. 20, 1956. Together they raised their seven children on the “Point” in Fort Edward. They spent 44 years together until his passing in May of 2001.
For many years, Sharon was a cook at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Sharon was predeceased by her special sister, Donna Lee Quinlan; her grandson, Chad Byrne; and her son-in-law, Steven Stimpson Sr.
Left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Ann Marie Stimpson, Suzanne Latterell and her husband, Albert, Gail Byrne and her husband, “Chas,” William C. Simmons III and his wife, Denise, Tobie Lynn Bessette and her husband, Rick, Robert Simmons and his wife, Marcy and Harold “Skip” Simmons and his wife, Wendy; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Quinlan and his wife, Gloria; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
