July 13, 1951—Aug. 14, 2021
WHITEHALL — Sharon A. Chittenden, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital following a long illness.
She was born on July 13, 1951 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Theresa Mae (Edwards) Kasuba.
She was a graduate of Whitehall Central School, “Class of 1970.”
Sharon and her husband Henry R. Chittenden were united in marriage on September 6, 1969 and would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in just a few short weeks.
Sharon was employed as a bus driver for the Whitehall Central School District, retiring in 2017 after 36 years of service to the district.
Sharon was a fun-loving person with a great laugh. She was a people person for sure. If there was a party and Sharon was there, she’d get people up on their feet, singing and dancing, she was the life of the party! Sharon loved music and singing. She even had her own karaoke system where she set up and ran her own little business for a while. Sharon’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. If there was a function that one of her grandchildren were in, she would be there — beaming, cheering them on. Sharon loved going on vacations with her daughter Dawn and her family-making memories. She loved to dress up and had her own style. She loved all sorts of jewelry, wigs, and wearing unique-looking boots! More recently Sharon started making different crafts for her family and friends. She enjoyed knowing she made something for someone that they could have and keep forever. For the longest time, on Halloween, Sharon would dress up as a witch and over the school bus radio she’d send out a witch call for all the children to hear. She enjoyed getting the kids to laugh. Decorating was a big deal for her. Every Halloween and Christmas she would go all out, adding more and more lights year after year. She always wanted to make the holidays special for her family. Always overdoing, but she didn’t care, as that was what was important to her.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her infant brother, Ronald Kasuba, and her brother, John Michael Kasuba.
Survivors besides her husband Henry R. Chittenden of Whitehall include: a son, Brandon Henry Chittenden and a daughter Dawn and her husband Frank D. Usher III, both of Whitehall; three brothers: Andrew Frederick of Rutland, VT, Charles Arthur of Alabama, and Stanley Axle and his wife Patricia Kasuba of Whitehall; and one sister, Penny Sue Socha; and her partner Ron Emmons of Connecticut. Five grandchildren: Rhiannon Marie and her husband Brian Mallory, Brianna Sue Usher, Michael Jason, Melanie Faith and Lucas Michael Vandenburgh; and two great-grandchildren: Aubrey Chittenden and Maddison McKee. She is also survived by her two aunts: Maisie Gebo and Dorothy E. LaRose along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on September 19 at her daughter’s home at 432 Winters Road, Whitehall at 3:00 p.m. There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. The immediate family will be having a small service where Sharon will be buried prior to her celebration of life tribute.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all of Sharon’s homecare careworkers.
The family requests that memorial contributions given in her name to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, C/O Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.
