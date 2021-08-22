Sharon A. Chittenden

Sharon was a fun-loving person with a great laugh. She was a people person for sure. If there was a party and Sharon was there, she’d get people up on their feet, singing and dancing, she was the life of the party! Sharon loved music and singing. She even had her own karaoke system where she set up and ran her own little business for a while. Sharon’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. If there was a function that one of her grandchildren were in, she would be there — beaming, cheering them on. Sharon loved going on vacations with her daughter Dawn and her family-making memories. She loved to dress up and had her own style. She loved all sorts of jewelry, wigs, and wearing unique-looking boots! More recently Sharon started making different crafts for her family and friends. She enjoyed knowing she made something for someone that they could have and keep forever. For the longest time, on Halloween, Sharon would dress up as a witch and over the school bus radio she’d send out a witch call for all the children to hear. She enjoyed getting the kids to laugh. Decorating was a big deal for her. Every Halloween and Christmas she would go all out, adding more and more lights year after year. She always wanted to make the holidays special for her family. Always overdoing, but she didn’t care, as that was what was important to her.