CAMBRIDGE — It is our deepest sorrow to say goodbye to our wife, mother and Nana.
Sharlene Ann (Ferguson) Stefanovich was born on Feb. 3, 1936 to the late Walter and Mabel (Zaggle) Ferguson in North Tonawanda, Buffalo.
Sharlene attended North Tonawanda High School, nursing school at Trot Vocational Niagara Memorial Hospital, North Falls.
She worked at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in Tonawanda; Mary McClellan Hospital as an O.R. Tech.; Asgrow Seed Co., Cambridge Seed Pat. Co for Lyman White; Cambridge Pacific Pkt. Seed Co. where she was plant manager and vice president and the Seed Print Pkt. Co. as plant manager. She and Paul met in Niagara Falls and married at St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge on June 7, 1958. They were married for 61 years at the time of her death.
Here they raised twin boys, George W. Stefanovich and Paul G. Stefanovich Jr. (who predeceased her).
Sharlene was an avid gardener, her vegetable and flower beds were exceptional. She also enjoyed crafting and needlepoint.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul; her son, George and his wife Nancy; her beloved grandson, Riley, all of Cambridge; her brothers, Walter Ferguson of Tonawanda, Donald Zaggle, of Seeley, Colorado; many nieces, nephews; and many dear friends also survive.
Sharlene was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge.
Sharlene was a beautiful, vibrant person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge with the Rev. Thomas Zelker presiding.
Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cambridge at a later date.
Memorial donations can be sent to American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, 2106 State Route 22, Cambridge, NY 12816 in Sharlene’s name.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
