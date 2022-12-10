May 29, 1976—Nov. 30, 2022

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — Shannan (Ward) Bossom, of Pembroke Pines, FL, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Born on May 29, 1976 in Glens Falls, NY to Kevin Ward and Beth Ward of Hartford. Shannon was a graduate of Hartford Central School, and later earned her B.A. in psychology from California State University, Northridge where she graduated in the top 15% of her class. There, she was a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society.

Shannan married Matthew Bossom on Dec. 3, 1999 and they welcomed a daughter, Maya Elizabeth in May 2011. Maya was her mother’s pride and joy, and she cherished her time with family.

Shannan had a heart of gold and was often found on the weekends volunteering her time at animal shelters. She rescued countless dogs — always the ones that nobody else wanted. She was also a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels. She truly was a tireless champion for the underdog. Countless dogs as well as many humans were touched by her kindness and generosity.

Travel was another of Shannan’s passions. She visited Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, New Orleans, Memphis and Hawaii among countless other destinations. Shannan was an entrepreneur who most recently purchased and ran One Love Laundromat in Oakland Park, FL. With her family, she lived in many parts of the United States and acquired real estate in those locations that she successfully managed.

In addition to her parents; she is survived by her daughter Maya; and her father, Matthew Bossom; as well as her brother, Matthew (Kelly) War; and their children: Maddy, Lily and Henry Ward of Slingerlands. She also leaves behind countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter.